UAE: 2 months to Ramadan; Rajab crescent spotted in Abu Dhabi skies

Wednesday January 1, will be first day of the Hijri month of Rajab, the UAE Astronomy Centre announced, which practically means that the fasting month of Ramadan is around two months away.

Despite foggy skies and cloudy weather conditions, Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory spotted the crescent at 11am UAE time on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The observation was conducted automatically via an online connection with the observatory.

When will Ramadan start in UAE?

Rajab precedes the month of Shaaban on the Islamic calendar, and then after Shaaban comes Ramadan, when it is time for Muslims around the world to observe fasting from sunrise to sunset.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, so the exact start date of Ramadan can vary based on the sighting of the new moon.

On the 29th day of Shaaban there will be sightings of the crescent moon in Muslim countries and each country will decide when Ramadan will start depending on the whether the moon is visible.