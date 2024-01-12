UAE: 2 lucky expats start new year with Dh10 million each in their bank accounts

The Palestinian patients, aged 38 and 54, were in critical condition with advanced stages of cancer
Two lucky participants of draws in the UAE welcomed the New Year by becoming millionaires. The two winners took home Dh10 million each, sharing the Dh 20 million jackpot, to bid farewell to 2023 in an incredible way.
Serhii (pronounced Sergui) from Ukraine and Zenobia from India started 2024 with a multiple-digit fund in their bank account.
Zenobia, a 67-year-old from India, was a resident of Dubai for 33 years. She worked as an administrator at one of the business conglomerates in the UAE.
“The moment I learnt about the win, I was surprised. I received an email on the last day of the year,” said Zenobia, who has been participating in Mahzooz since its inception.
Married with a daughter, son, and two grandchildren, Zenobia plans to share her newfound wealth with her family. “I feel I want to travel with my children and grandchildren. I haven’t decided on what will I do with my winnings, though travel is on my mind for now,” said Zanobia.
