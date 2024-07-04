UAE: 2 companies to offer alternative end-of-service benefit schemes

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:05 PM

Two companies were accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Securities and Commodities Authority to operate under alternative end-of-service benefits scheme, it was announced on Thursday.

Lunate and Daman Investments are the first accredited companies to launch two savings funds that protect capital and comply with Islamic Sharia. They will also be authorised to sign agreements with employers and accept voluntary subscriptions, in accordance with a strict set of standards and obligations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.