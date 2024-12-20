UAE: 2 Emiratis die after car accident in Saudi Arabia

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Two UAE nationals died while three were injured after being involved in a car accident while they were in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, carried out an air ambulance mission to transport the three injured UAE citizens.

With the assistance of Saudi authorities, the injured individuals were airlifted to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Hospital in the UAE for further treatment after receiving initial care at King Khalid Hospital in Hail, Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the bodies of the deceased were transported back to the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MoFA expressed its thanks and appreciation to the Saudi authorities for their great cooperation and significant role in providing support to the UAE Embassy in Riyadh. Their support contributed to the success of the air medical evacuation mission, ensuring the safe transport of the injured citizens and facilitating the repatriation of the deceased.

In a separate accident in August 2023, a father and his four children tragically died in an accident in Saudi Arabia while returning to Abu Dhabi after performing Umrah. The accident happened when their vehicle collided with another on the Makkah-Riyadh road.

The deceased were Jordanian citizens of Palestinian origin. The father has been identified as Malik Akram Khurma, and his four children were Akram, Maya, Dana, and Dima.

The children’s mother survived the crash and was rushed to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.