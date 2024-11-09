UAE: Nearly 14,000kg of aluminium cans collected in 1 day for recycling

Photo: WAM

Participants in a nationwide drive to collect aluminium cans have managed to gather 13,988 kilograms of cans in a single day, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) said on Saturday.

This marks the highest quantity collected in a single day since the campaign's first edition.

The initiative contributed to reducing 210 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, saving 340 cubic meters of landfill space.

The campaign, held under the slogan: “With a can do attitude, the future will be in our hands,” aims to raise awareness about the importance of recycling aluminum cans and encourage various community groups to adopt sustainable practices, Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson of EEG said.

She added that recycling aluminum saves about 95% of the energy needed to produce new cans, underscoring the impact of these efforts on achieving sustainability.