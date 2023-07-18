UAE: 125 supermarkets, groceries caught violating prices of eggs, poultry

The project named Balghaiylam with 1,743 houses is scheduled to be completed by 2026
The Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection has recorded 125 violations by stores not adhering to the prescribed prices of eggs and poultry in the country.
This came following a series of inspections conducted at supermarkets and groceries nationwide from April 1 to July 5 this year.
The committee, headed by Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, also discussed mechanisms for implementing the pricing policy for basic consumer goods approved by the Council of Ministers.
This policy includes preventing any increase in the prices of 9 basic commodities, including cooking oil, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat, without obtaining prior approval from the Ministry of Economy. The prices for other products, meanwhile, are subject to supply and demand.
Back in April, the UAE Ministry of Economy warned that it would impose fines of no less than Dh10,000 on retailers and suppliers for raising the prices of eggs and poultry products by more than 13 per cent. The penalty will be increased up to Dh200,000 for repeat violations. The MoE also released a list of around 365 egg and poultry products, with the approved prices for each.
Al Marri noted the decisions and policies are aimed at ensuring consumer protection in the country. He also took note of the vital role by different economic development departments in each emirate in enforcing the set pricing policy.
