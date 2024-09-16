E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 12-year-old on bicycle killed in collision with vehicle

The accident took place in the Al Faseel area of ​​Fujairah

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:05 PM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 9:37 PM

A 12-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle, said the Fujairah Police.

The accident took place on Monday evening in the Al Faseel area of ​​Fujairah.


The Emirati boy was taken to the hospital soon after the accident where he was declared dead.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last month, a student died and 11 were injured after a vehicle swerved on a Dubai highway and flipped over. The car had crashed into an iron barrier and overturned in a sandy area on the side of the Hatta-Lahbab Road.

In February, a 12-year old boy lost his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Sharjah. The accident took place when the boy was crossing the road at a traffic signal.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE