UAE: 110 ancient coins, rare artefacts unearthed in Sharjah flown to Rome

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates the exhibition in Rome. Photos: Supplied

More than 100 rare artefacts that were dug up from Sharjah's prized archaeological sites were flown to Rome — making it to the first Arab exhibition at the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

The event showcased treasures that were unearthed in the emirate's ancient trade centres, including Mleiha and Dibba Al Hisn. Among these items were Roman glass flasks, a bronze statue of Venus, and coins from both Roman and Greek empires.

Organised by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), the exhibition celebrates the millennia-old historical and cultural connections between the ancient civilisations of the Arabian Gulf and Rome. It runs until May 4 at the historical Curia Julia building within the Colosseum.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador of the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination File, and chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated the exhibition that was titled From Sharjah to Rome via the Spice Route.

The artefacts on display highlight Sharjah's central role in the thriving trade networks between the East and West thousands of years ago, offering a glimpse into the cultural and economic exchanges that shaped the ancient world.

"Archaeological discoveries have demonstrated that Sharjah’s ports and trade centres were not merely transit points but thriving economic hubs that facilitated the flow of Roman goods into the Arabian Peninsula," said Eisa Yousif, director-general of the SAA.

"These exhibitions and continuous research efforts allow us to reimagine the commercial and cultural landscapes of ancient cities in our region, shedding light on how these connections shaped our shared history."

Sharjah’s role in the ancient global trade network

The exhibition offers a unique perspective on Sharjah’s role in the ancient global trade networks.

Key ports such as Dibba Port served as strategic hubs where Roman goods, highly sought after by local communities, were exchanged.

These bustling trade centres were not only hubs for the flow of commodities but also for knowledge and cultural exchange. This dynamic interaction significantly contributed to the creation of early global trade routes, promoting economic and cultural integration between civilizations.