UAE: 10,000 trees to be planted in mosque courtyards in new initiative

Photo: Screengrab/@MoCCaEUAE

The UAE is home to thousands of beautiful mosques, featuring traditional Islamic designs, and the sprawling courtyards dotted with plants and trees. And these holy places of worship for Muslims is going to get even more greener as part of a new initiative.

Around 10,000 trees will be planted in mosque courtyards after the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat launched the endowment initiative ‘Plant Our Mosques.’

It is part of the national ‘Plant the Emirates’ programme. This initiative honours the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan in agriculture and humanitarian work.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch video below: