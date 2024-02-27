UAE: 1,000% increase in number of private firms complying with labour accommodation rules

Photo: KT file

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 5:38 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched the new edition of Labour Accommodation System, the first national platform for registering workers’ accommodation facilities and presenting them to companies across the country to raise awareness about regulated accommodation units that comply with the standards and regulations set by the Ministry and its government partners.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality and wellbeing of workers in the UAE, advancing the country’s position as one of the top global destinations for living, working, and investing.

MoHRE issued a statement urging companies with 50 or more employees to provide accommodation for their workers through the approved systems, and to register the required data on the Ministry’s website (www.mohre.gov.ae), by accessing the Labour Accommodation System under the ‘Services’ icon, in implementation of the Ministerial Resolution No. 44 of 2022 Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation.

“There has been a notable increase in compliance among companies with labour accommodation standards and conditions, driven by the online Labour Accommodation System, as well as periodic inspection campaigns, continuous efforts to ensure companies meet their obligations in terms of labour accommodation, and legal actions are taken against non-compliant companies, which are placed under closer inspection until they take corrective measures,” MoHRE said.

“Our partnership with the private sector and the awareness campaigns targeting business owners have succeeded in improving the level of compliance,” it added.

The Ministry revealed that the number of private sector companies adhering to labour accommodation standards and registered in the Labour Accommodation System had increased 1000% by the end of 2023, compared to February 2022, when Ministerial Decision No. 44 of 2022 Regarding Occupational Health and Safety and Labour Accommodation went into effect.

Ensure workers’ wellbeing

The Ministry said the growth of companies’ commitment to labour accommodation standards and reflects the growing awareness among employers about the importance of complying with relevant legislation that ensure workers’ wellbeing, which, in turn, boosts their productivity.

It also highlighted the “important role that collaborative efforts among government entities have played in promoting compliance among companies, revealing that a total of 103 inspection campaigns were carried out in 2023 in collaboration with four federal and local government entities to ensure companies and owners of labour accommodation facilities adhere to the standards set by the Ministry to ensure health, safety, and suitable living conditions for workers, ultimately enhancing their quality of life and wellbeing.”

The Ministry explained that it has set up national databases for labour accommodations, in collaboration with relevant federal and local government entities, in a bid to streamline efforts and optimise monitoring of the working environment and standards of living for workers.

Implementing health and safety conditions

MoHRE adopts a comprehensive system for labour accommodation standards, which serves to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of the UAE labour market, while promoting workers’ wellbeing, implementing health and safety conditions, ensuring comfort for workers, and securing the country’s global leadership in these areas.

Legislation regarding labour accommodation standards outlines a comprehensive formula, covering standards that ensure workers’ health, comfort and safety, most notably, ensuring the buildings and locations of these accommodations are suitable for living.

The requirement also include displaying a sign with the company’s name in both Arabic and English, and providing all amenities, including water, electricity, air conditioning systems, sufficient lighting, and designated areas for washing, cooking, and eating, in addition to ensuring the units are made from non-flammable building materials.

Requirements also involve providing adequate spaces for rest, beds, places for tools and clothes for each worker, sufficient ventilation, sanitary facilities, and hygiene necessities.

