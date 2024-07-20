UAE: 100 aid convoys sent to Gaza Strip since launch of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

There could be delays in some flights across the globe caused by the disruption
The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached 100 since the launch of ‘'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3."
The aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinians from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first relief aid shipment on November 24, 2023.
The UAE convoys of relief aid contained medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, and water tanks and sewage systems.
The aid convoys carried more than 20,000 tonnes, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah Border Crossing.
Four convoys were sent after the invasion of Rafah with a load estimated at 320 tonnes, which included shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult conditions and lack of necessities.
The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.
Through relief aid convoys, the UAE continues to follow the approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in providing relief to the affected and displaced people, setting a global model for humanitarian work.
ALSO READ:
There could be delays in some flights across the globe caused by the disruption
The security council also advised users to circulate this information with various entities and partners
Scammers can also use verification tactics to make the other person on the line believe it was a legitimate call
This was one of the meetings that galvanised the countries' bilateral relations and bolstered the cooperation and economic ties between the two sides
The main jobs were diving, fishing, and guarding and most citizens focused on food and shelter
The authority offered its 'warmest and sincere condolences to the family of the deceased' lieutenant
The programme is part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, announced in March of this year by the country's president