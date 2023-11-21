UAE: 10 common mistakes that get campers fined up to Dh15,000

Driving recklessly, without regard for safety and responsibility, in the desert and wild spaces will incur severe penalties
Desert camping season is officially here in the UAE, offering an awe-inspiring experience and allowing visitors to connect with this other-worldly landscape and enjoy the star-studded night skies. However, while enjoying the desert's beauty, residents and visitors must be aware of and adhere to certain regulations to ensure a harmonious coexistence with the desert ecosystem.
"Leaving behind trash is a major problem and a big mistake that should be avoided as responsible campers. I always say this: take back memories and dump our trash - leave no trace behind," said Haniel Jeiel Calma.
The avid camper, who has been living in the UAE for 10 years, added, "When camping, our commitment extends beyond our immediate surroundings; if we come across any litter, let's make an effort to clean up as much as possible."
The seven emirates have established designated locations for camping, recreational activities, dunes bashing, specifically designed to cater to the public's need for fun and excitement. Every winter, authorities make it their top priority to ensure residents enjoy the endless golden dunes responsibly without jeopardising their safety or the safety of others.
Cheeryllee Fronteras, a Filipino living in Sharjah, said, "We always camp in areas where authorities allow us to pitch our tents."
Camping is banned on beaches in Ras Al Khaimah. According to the RAK civic body, beachgoers who set up camp distort the general appearance and hinder others from enjoying the public space.
In Sharjah, entry and camping in protected areas are strictly prohibited. The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) emphasised to Khaleej Times that those who violate these regulations will face hefty fines.
Cheeryllee added, "Some behaviours we find problematic among fellow campers include the lack of respect for quiet hours, with some individuals playing loud sounds until as late as 2am. Even more concerning is when campers not only leave their garbage behind but also scatter it, impacting the environment."
Campers often lack awareness of the rules, leading in unintentional violations and subsequent penalties. To steer clear of fines, it's essential to adhere to the following list of rules:
Several camping site in the country have clear signboards with instructions indicating the do's and don'ts. See the pictures below:
