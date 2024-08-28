UAE: 10 colleagues win $1 million after 10 years of buying tickets for Dubai Duty Free Draw

Net Zero doesn’t mean eliminating all emissions; it’s about reducing them as much as possible and offsetting remaining emissions through actions such as reforestation
It was a life-changing moment for 10 employees from the same company who collectively won $1 million in the latest Draw of Dubai Duty Free.
Asif Mathilakath Assees, a 41-year-old Indian expat based in Sharjah, along with nine of his colleagues were the winners of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, which took place at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Assees, a resident of Sharjah for the past 14 years, became the winner of the Millennium Millionaire Series 471 with ticket number 4909. The ticket, purchased on August 2 during his journey from Dubai to Kochi, India, was shared with his colleagues. The group has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a decade, consistently alternating the name on the ticket for each series.
“This is a life-changing moment for all of us. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” said Assees, who works in sales marketing for a manufacturing company. He is a father of one and originally hails from Kerala, India and is the 234th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999, with Indian nationals being the most frequent participants and winners.
The draw was officiated by several senior executives from Dubai Duty Free, including Sinead El Sibai SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail, Yasa Tahir, VP – HR and other senior managers.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw for a luxury car was also conducted. Kais Kriem, a 49-year-old French national residing in Dubai, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) with ticket number 0409 in the Finest Surprise Series 1889. Kriem, who has lived in Dubai for 10 years and works as a new market development director for a beverage company, purchased the ticket on August 4 on his way to Tunis, Tunisia.
Expressing his gratitude, Kriem said: “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! This win has come at a very good time.”said the father of two. He is the 32nd French national to win a car in the Finest Surprise promotion since its inception in 1989. Kriem has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years now.
ALSO READ:
Net Zero doesn’t mean eliminating all emissions; it’s about reducing them as much as possible and offsetting remaining emissions through actions such as reforestation
The concept is similar to renting out designer handbags, which are symbols of status, carried by celebrities
Known for their adventurous spirits and generous hearts, they always chose to trek behind their groups to assist those who may be struggling
The 90-day fully paid maternity leave applies to some private sector employees who will give birth from September 1
Librarians will continue to exist even in the digital age, an official said
Overspeeding, distracted driving, and negligence were found to have caused the accident, the police said
Her personal journey has inspired her to take on the role of a mentor for other young women who are starting out in their careers
The investment will cover entire digital energy value chain such as clean energy, artificial intelligence, and other compute cluster applications