UAE: $1-million dollar content creator award announced; applications open

The winner will be unveiled on January 13, and online voting will be open to the public from December 16 to 31
To promote the positive role of content creation, the 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened applications for the One Billion Award, a million dollar prize to recognise excellent content creators worldwide.
Applications for the award opened on Sunday and will last until November 30, but the winner will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organized by Dubai’s New Media Academy and taking place from January 11 to 13, 2025, under the theme “Content for Good.”
Content creators can apply for the bounty via the 1 Billion Followers Summit Website: www.1billionsummit.com.
The award "serves as an inspiring platform for a generation of new voices and reinforces the potential for positive and meaningful change those voices embody, promoting a culture of giving, compassion and communication without borders or boundaries. It also underlines the opportunity young people today have to shape their own future prosperity through creating powerful and relatable narratives," said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.
Applicants for the award are required to provide details about their projects, including their history and key concepts. The award is also open for third party nominations of content creators who contribute positively to their communities and promote informative content, caring values and messages of social good.
The 1 Billion Followers Summit has outlined the award's eligibility criteria, inviting applicants who create good content that positively impacts society.
These criteria are as follows:
The selection process for the One Billion Award will begin with a judging process with a dedicated panel sitting to evaluate entries from December 1 through December 15, selecting ten finalists.
From December 16 to 31, online voting will open for the public to vote for their favourite projects. Those votes will be tallied by the judges on January 11 and 12.
The upcoming 2025 Summit introduces three specialized tracks—technology, economy, and content—designed to enhance the experience for both amateur and professional content creators.
With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.
