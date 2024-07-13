UAE: 1 killed in vehicle fire after truck, tanker crash

The campaign targets underprivileged families, labourers, and individuals involved in strenuous work amid rising temperatures
A truck collided with a sewage tanker earlier today after one of the two vehicles jumped a red signal, Fujairah Police said on Saturday.
The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, which then resulted in the death of one of the two drivers. In the image shared by the authority, huge clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing from the tanker with a fire spread along the length of the road.
The other driver is moderately injured and has been transferred to a hospital. Authorities are looking into the incident and completing all procedures.
