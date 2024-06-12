UAE: '1-day test' for driver's licence announced in new initiative

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:45 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM

A new initiative has been announced to allow some applicants to obtain their driver's licence in one day.

Open to national service recruits in Fujairah, the fast-tracked procedure allows applicants to complete their theoretical examination, eye test, and road test done in just one day, the emirate's police said on Wednesday.

The recruits must be high school graduates to be able to obtain the benefits of the initiative, the authorities added in its announcement.