Two UAE govt services to be suspended for technical maintenance

The temporary halt will be taking place on Friday, August 2

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:34 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 7:39 PM

Two major authorities in the UAE will be suspending website services on Friday, as per announcements made on Thursday.

The Ministry of Interior has alerted residents of suspension of a specific segment on its website. All services provided by the Federal Prevention and Safety System through the ministry's website, application and Civil Defence website will undergo a temporary suspension.


The halt will take place for an hour on Friday, August 2, from 12pm to 1pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Technical communication services with all third parties utilising the federal Prevention and Safety System services will also be affected during this period.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be temporarily suspending electronic services on its website for maintenance and updating purposes on Friday, August 2, from 9pm until 12am.

Web Desk

