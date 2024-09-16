Travelling to UAE? Free eSIM with 10GB data launched for tourists

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 3:54 PM

Tourists coming to the UAE can now get free instant eSIM with 10GB of free data upon arrival in the country.

Introduced by e&, eSIM can be self-activated by simply scanning a QR code and seamlessly connecting via facial recognition technology.

A statement issued by the UAE’s largest telecom services provider said that visitors can activate their 'Free Visitor Line eSIM' as soon as they pass through immigration. The free eSIM also comes with 10GB of complimentary data and is valid for a day, ensuring visitors can connect with loved ones and access essential services immediately.

This eliminates the need to stand in a queue and benefit millions of tourists visiting the country. Last year, Dubai alone welcomed over 17.15 million international visitors, according to the latest data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Abu Dhabi received 3.8 million international overnight visitors in 2023.