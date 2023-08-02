‘Where do we park?’ Dubai car owners complain about e-scooters being parked in paid zones

Rules are strictly implemented in the emirate, and certain violations can get e-scooter riders fined up to Dh300

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:24 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 5:35 PM

Several residents and motorists are complaining about how e-scooters are being parked indiscriminately, blocking sidewalks and taking over parking slots in some popular residential communities in Dubai.

Mark, a Filipino expat who lives in Al Barsha, told Khaleej Times that he has been contending with e-scooters blocking pathways and side streets. “Sometimes they (e-scooters) are left on sidewalks, which can make walkways impassable for pedestrians.”

The same concern is raised by a long-time resident in Deira who noticed how wheelchair-bound people of determination are sometimes obstructed by bicycles and e-scooters that are parked on kerbs and pathways.

“I use an e-scooter myself – and it’s very convenient, economical and easy to use – but I find it unacceptable that some riders don’t act responsibly,” added the Deira resident.

Some motorists have also raised concerns about e-scooters being parked in between cars at some paid parking areas. “I find it hard to park and make my way out of the parking area because of bicycles and e-scooters. I had bumped into them in several instances,” said Lydia, who lives in a busy neighbourhood in Karama.

Act responsibly

In Dubai, the use of sustainable modes of transport, including e-scooters and bicycles, are highly encouraged and regulated. Tracks and designated zones have been designated across the city to ensure public safety. All e-scooter riders are required to obtain a permit and everyone is obliged to act responsibly.

An Executive Council resolution passed last year stipulates regulations on the use of bicycles and e-scooter in Dubai, indicating the speed limit, minimum age and safety gear requirements, and other precautionary measures.

In particular, parking a bicycle or an e-scooter in a haphazard manner is a punishable traffic offence that comes with a Dh200 penalty.

Avoid being fined

All e-scooter riders and cyclists are urged to comply with rules and regulations — lest they get the following fines:

VIOLATION FINE Failure to stick to the cycling lanes Dh200 Exceeding the 60kmph speed limit Dh300 Riding a cycle in a manner that endangers the life and safety of others Dh300 Riding or leaving a cycle on a lane designated for walking or jogging Dh200 Using an e-scooter or any type of cycle without a rider's permit Dh200 Carrying a passenger on a pedal cycle or an electric bike that is not fitted with the required equipment; or failure to wear the required vest and helmet Dh200 Failure to comply with the speed limits Dh100 Carrying a passenger on an electric ecooter Dh300 Failure to meet the security and safety requirements Dh200 Riding a cycle that does not meet the technical requirements Dh300 Parking a cycle at non-designated areas; or parking in a manner that obstructs thetraffic of vehicles or pedestrians Dh200 Failure to comply with the instructions displayed on the information signs on roads and cycle lanes Dh200 Riding a pedal cycle by a person who is under the age of 12 years without being accompanied by a cyclist who is at least 18 years old Dh200 Failure to dismount the cycle when on a pedestrian crossing Dh200 Failure to report an accident to the RTA, the Dubai Police, or the ambulance service Dh300 Using the left-hand side of the road when riding a bicycle or an electric bike, or failure to ensure that the road is clear before changing lanes Dh200 Riding against traffic Dh200 Parking or driving a vehicle, or attempting to obstruct traffic, on a cycle lane Dh300 Having the cycle towed by a vehicle or using the cycle for towing Dh300 Failure by an entity supervising group training to obtain prior approval of the training Dh200 per person Undertaking independent training Dh100 per person

