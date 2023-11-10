Sheikha Fatima made this statement at a three-day conference that brought together more than 1,200 healthcare professionals from 20 countries
An SUV crashed into a pickup truck in Abu Dhabi after the driver changed lanes at the last minute on a busy highway. The Abu Dhabi Police shared a clip of the accident on Friday, highlighting the dangers of sudden deviation and reckless overtaking.
In the footage, the orange SUV is seen changing lanes right as he exits a major road. This, however, was only the first violation.
The motorist then drives towards the left lane of a diverging road but, at the last minute, the vehicle shifts to the right, bypassing restricted lines, and ends up hitting a pickup truck.
The impact was so bad that the truck's rear end jumped and went sideways.
Here's the clip.
The Abu Dhabi Police reiterated its warning against swerving and wrong overtaking.
"Always ensure that a road is clear before overtaking or moving to another lane," they said.
"Do not move between lanes in a reckless manner and make sure you are using the right lane if you're moving to another road."
Sudden deviation is a serious traffic offence punishable by Dh1,000 fine and four black points, the penalty for wrong overtaking starts at Dh600 and can go as high as Dh1,000, depending on the offence.
