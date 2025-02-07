Watch: Several UAE cars hit in crashes caused by dangerous overtaking

Photo: Screengrab / Abu Dhabi Police video

Multiple crashes were recently caught on Abu Dhabi's police cameras, all of which were caused by dangerous overtaking. In one of the accidents, a van was seen flipping over twice after being hit by a swerving car.

In a 51-second video shared on Friday, the Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution, especially when changing lanes. The footage captured three accidents in which several cars were involved in chain collisions.

In the first accident shown in the video, a black 4WD attempted to overtake on the right without using turn signals. As the driver merged into the traffic, he collided with another black car behind him. The impact sent the 4WD swerving across lanes, where it crashed into a truck, toppling it and kicking up a cloud of dust.

Watch the video here:

The second crash involved a black car speeding in the left lane, attempting to overtake by shifting into the middle lane. However, the driver was going too fast and crashed into a 4WD ahead. The impact forced the 4WD to veer into the left lane, nearly colliding with two cars, both of which narrowly avoided disaster.

Towards the end of the clip, a white sedan in the middle lane is seen abruptly moving to the right and slamming into a van.

The impact caused the van to swerve into the leftmost lane, where it collided with a barrier and flipped over multiple times. Before overturning, the van also struck another vehicle, pushing it across five lanes and nearly hitting other cars on the busy road.