Watch: Dubai begins trial operation of first 3D-printed electric abras

The world’s first 3D-printed abras have begun a trial run in Dubai. The electric boats can ferry 20 passengers at a time and cut operation and maintenance costs by 30 percent. The trial phase is being conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), who will monitor the performance of the boat.

“The abra will be operated at the Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station on the TR6 line on a trial base,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA. “It has an electric propulsion system powered by two 10-kilowatt motors and lithium batteries. During this operation phase, the performance of the abra will be monitored and compared with the current 20-passenger fibreglass abras.”

The boat, which was built to retain its traditional identity, measures 11 metres in length and 3.1 metres in width. It slashes manufacturing time by 90 per cent and supports RTA's environmental sustainability strategy for maritime transport.

Improvement of stations

In addition to the trial phase of the 3-D printed boats, RTA is also working on a project to upgrade the traditional abra stations in Dubai Creek to improve safety and security standards. These stations are used by over 14 million passengers annually.

The project includes the improvement of four traditional abra stations. In February 2023, the Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station was upgraded, while work on the Deira Old Souq Station was completed in February this year. The improvement of the Dubai Old Souq Station and Al Sabkha Station will be completed by August 2025.