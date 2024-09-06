Watch: Distracted UAE drivers crash into vehicles, cause pile-up in horrifying traffic accidents

Screengrab: Abu Dhabi Police video

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 3:49 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 3:53 PM

Two major traffic accidents were caught on camera by Abu Dhabi Police, highlighting the dangers of distracted driving. The incidents were shared in an awareness video by the authority on Friday.

In the first instance, a four-wheel drive can be seen stopping in the middle of the road. The driver gets out of the vehicle in a casual manner and leaves the door open. The vehicle behind him slows down in time and tries to manoeuvre around. However, a third car, oblivious to the situation, ends up crashing into both vehicles at top speed. The original offending driver seems not to have escaped the collision, while the impact of the crash sends the second vehicle smashing into the barrier.

The second incident involves a vehicle ploughing into a line of vehicles that had come to a stop due to a traffic jam. This occurred at what appears to be a late hour in the evening, despite the hazard lights of the vehicle in front. The collision resulted in a pile-up of at least 4 cars. Injuries in both instances are unknown.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Motorists were reminded by the directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police not to stop in the middle of the road for any reason. Drivers are urged to head to the nearest exit to keep everyone safe. However, in case the motorists are unable to move their vehicle, they are urged to call the Command and Control Centre at 999 for help to avoid blocking traffic and causing accidents.

Dubai Police also urged motorists to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, for their safety and others.

Distracted driving is a serious traffic offence in the UAE punishable by an Dh800 fine and four black points. Meanwhile, stopping in the middle of the road incurs a penalty of a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.