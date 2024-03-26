Watch: 4 horrific multi-vehicle crashes after car stops in the middle of UAE road

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 9:47 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 10:18 PM

Abu Dhabi Police regularly share videos showing the dangers of violating traffic laws and the resulting severe accidents. This effort by authorities aims to educate the public about the hazards of reckless driving that put their and other motorists' lives at risk.

On Tuesday, the Police shared a 45-second clip highlighting the dangers of stopping in the middle of a road. The footage showed four separate incidents when drivers illegally stopped on the road, resulting in horrific multi-car collisions.

Surveillance video showed other cars attempting to avoid collisions and change lanes but could not stop due to the high-speed limit on the highway and crashed into the vehicle or other passing cars.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the first case, an SUV stopped in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on after a car part fell from it. Subsequently, a van rammed it from the back, propelling it several meters away and triggering a chain reaction involving other vehicles, leading to additional collisions.

In the second scenario, four cars collided with each other following the sudden stoppage of a 4WD vehicle in the middle of the road. The footage further showed a pickup truck stopping on the road. Despite one car attempting to manoeuvre into another lane to avert an accident, it could not do so in time, leading to a series of collisions.

Watch the video below:

The Police emphasised that motorists should refrain from stopping in the middle of the road under any circumstances. According to federal traffic laws, this violation incurs a penalty of a Dh1,000 fine and six black points. Besides the fine, it can also damage the car irreparably and turn fatal.

Drivers are advised to halt at the nearest exit to ensure the safety of road users. In the event of an inability to move the car, they should immediately contact the emergency services on 999.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, called on drivers to take specific measures when facing sudden vehicle breakdowns. He urged drivers to prioritise safety by moving their vehicles away from traffic lanes and utilising designated emergency areas. Only in urgent situations should drivers use the right shoulder of the road, activating four-way warning signals to alert nearby vehicles.

He stressed the significance of placing reflective emergency triangles at a considerable distance behind the disabled vehicle to warn approaching drivers. He advised against remaining inside the vehicle or on the road, prioritising the safety of both the driver and passengers. In case of an emergency, drivers should promptly dial 999 to request assistance.

Motorists were reminded not to get distracted and to maintain focus while driving, ensuring full concentration to address any vehicle malfunctions promptly. Neglecting attention in such situations could lead to traffic accidents, often resulting in fatalities and severe injuries.

ALSO READ: