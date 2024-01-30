UAE: Up to Dh15,000 fine for violating maximum weight, dimension for heavy trucks

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM

The UAE has announced the maximum weight and dimension of heavy vehicles on federal roads. Violators of the specifications will fined up to Dh15,000 as the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed the administrative penalties.

According to Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the new law has been passed to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents. He said it supports the infrastructure and transport sectors, increases the road service life and reduces the carbon footprint of land transport.

The maximum permissible weight for heavy vehicles will vary according to the number of axles. Heavy vehicles with two axles can only weigh up to 21 tons, while those with three axles can go up to 34 tons. Vehicles with four axles can weigh up to 45 tons, with five axles 56 tons, and with six axles 65 tons.

Further requirements

The resolution has stipulated that single heavy vehicle can only measure up to a length of 12.5 m, width of 2.6 m, and height of 4.6 m. The truck head and semi-trailer must have an overall length of 21 m, width of 2.6 m, and height of 4.6 m. The truck head, trailer and semi-trailer can have a length of up to 28 m, width of 2.6 m, and height of 4.6 m, and the heavy vehicle carrying small vehicles must only measure an overall length of 23 m, width of 2.6, and height of 4.75 m.

The federal decree states that the fine for a heavy vehicle exceeding the maximum gross weight by less than 10% of the weight during a single trip is Dh400 for each ton or part thereof. However, if a heavy vehicle exceeds the maximum gross weight by 10% to 20% of the weight during a single trip, the fine is set at Dh500 for each ton or part thereof. And, if a heavy vehicle exceeds the maximum gross weight by more than 20% of the weight during a single trip, the fine is set at Dh600 for each ton or part thereof, limited to a maximum of Dh15,000.

In case of axle weight exceeding the specified maximum limits, the fine is set at Dh1,500 for each single axle, or group of tandem axes in a single trip. Exceeding any of the specified maximum dimensions entails a fine of Dh3,000 in a single trip.

The resolution also stated that an intentional evasion of weight stations or monitoring sites entails a fine of Dh5,000 and the fine for non-compliance with the controls of transportation permits for loads that are not easily divisible is Dh5,000 in a single trip. The fine for submission of incorrect information on the application for a transportation permit for loads that are not easily divisible is also Dh5,000, and the fine for non-compliance with the instructions of the authorized person is Dh2,500.

The resolution clarifies that neither the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure nor the competent authority may impose more than one fine for the same violation if it is committed during a single trip, even if the said violation is detected more than once.

In case of repeated violation of any specified rules within one month, or where the value of the fines that have not been paid for the committed violations exceeds Dh45,000, the competent authority may impound the heavy vehicle, or prevent it from using the roads for a period not exceeding 30 days. The competent authority may set aside the impounding penalty against the owner of the heavy vehicle in return for the payment of a fine not exceeding Dh200 for each imposed impounding day, contingent on the payment of the unpaid fines against the committed violations.

The resolution emphasised the importance for heavy vehicle operators to install devices approved by the licensing authority to detect weight, load, and dimensions of the vehicle and to connect these devices to the systems of the competent authority.

The provisions of the resolution are applicable to heavy vehicles that use the UAE’s roads, including ones that are licensed from other countries and are permitted into the UAE. However, vehicles owned by security, military, police, and civil defence authorities are exempt from the resolution.

