UAE: Traffic stress hits residents 'stuck for hours' on roads; how to cope with it?

The daily grind of enduring heavy traffic is more than just an inconvenience; it has profound effects on mental health, often leading to heightened irritability, frustration, and even anger issues, residents and experts say.

For some commuters, the toll of navigating congested roads has become a significant source of stress, with implications on their mental well-being and productivity.

One such resident is Zaid Osama, who begins his commuting journey from Al Khan, Sharjah before sunrise to make it to his workplace in Jebal Ali on time. “If I leave any later, my commute time can easily double,” he told Khaleej Times, explaining how peak-hour traffic can turn a manageable journey into a logistical nightmare.

While leaving early mitigates the risk of tardiness, it comes at a cost. “I lose a lot of personal time and barely get to see my family in the mornings,” he added.

For Jana (name changed on request), who commutes from Mirdif to Dubai Silicon Oasis daily, the unpredictability of traffic is a constant frustration. “Even if I leave three hours early, accidents or sudden roadwork can still leave me stuck for hours,” she said. “The heat only compounds the problem, making the experience even more taxing,” she added.

Physical and psychological toll

“Traffic congestion impacts individuals on multiple levels—physical, psychological, cognitive, and social. Prolonged exposure to traffic stress can increase cortisol and other stress hormones, leading to anxiety, depression, headaches, and even heart disease," said Dr Dhanesh Kuruppam, clinical psychologist at NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.

Zaid echoed this sentiment, noting how his daily commute leaves him mentally exhausted before the workday even begins. “The little things, like a reckless driver cutting me off, can completely ruin my mood for the day,” he said.

Jana, too, finds herself struggling to control her temper, saying, “The frustration starts in the car and spills into the rest of my day.”

Dr Dhanesh pointed out that feelings of helplessness during traffic jams can lead to frustration, which often escalates into anger. This anger can manifest in unsafe driving practices, either intentional or unintentional, such as reckless driving or road rage.

“People with conditions like ADHD, anxiety, or depression are particularly vulnerable, as these disorders can impair judgement and exacerbate stress during commutes,” he added.

Coping mechanisms and solutions

Dr Dhanesh recommended several techniques to manage traffic-induced stress: