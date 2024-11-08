UAE traffic alert: RTA announces road closures for Dubai Ride on November 10

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced that some roads will be closed during certain times for the Dubai Ride, which will take place on Sunday, November 10.

RTA said that part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge, Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, will be closed from 3.30am to 10am.

The authority urged motorists to take these alternate streets — Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road.

RTA had also announced extended Dubai Metro timings on November 10. The Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3am to 12am on Sunday.