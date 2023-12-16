UAE traffic alert: Part of Abu Dhabi-Dubai road to be closed for 2 days

Dubai's Ruler along with the Chairman of the Presidential Court dispatched similar messages
A major road in Abu Dhabi has been partially closed from today, the emirate's transport authorities announced.
The closure will affect three left lanes of the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10), particularly the stretch towards Dubai, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
These lanes will remain shut until 5am on Monday, December 18.
Here's a map of affected routes:
ALSO READ:
Dubai's Ruler along with the Chairman of the Presidential Court dispatched similar messages
The Sharjah Islamic Art Festival is set to run until January 21
Owners of the two offices were ordered to settle unresolved issues with their employees and fulfil their obligations towards them
With this new initiative, residents and visitors can stay connected wherever they are on a bus or at a park in Abu Dhabi
The experience was part of the brand new technology which uses virtual reality to create a photorealistic environment
RTA has advised drivers to use alternate routes
Young Emirati woman's father, a famous astronomer, officially founded the group in 2000 and instilled in her a love for space
The lively bazaar featured handcrafted items, mouthwatering delicacies, and fun activities for visitors of all ages