UAE traffic alert: Major Sharjah road to be partially closed for 3 weeks

The former Dubai resident has set two Guinness world records after jumping out of a plane from 43,000 feet
Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) on Thursday announced that one of the emirate's key roads will be partially closed for three weeks.
In an advisory, the authority said that starting Sunday, August 6, part of Maliha Road —towards its intersection with the Sheikh Khalifa Street — shall be closed for maintenance work.
The lane will remain shut until August 27, the SRTA added.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow directional signs.
ALSO READ:
The former Dubai resident has set two Guinness world records after jumping out of a plane from 43,000 feet
The invitation was delivered by Reza Amiri, Ambassador of Iran to the Emirates
It now appears that this is not the first instance in which the tour operator has abandoned pilgrims, leaving them stranded and without providing refunds
Some residents' bills go up 50-70% due to the air conditioner being on most of the time
The mode of transport has increasingly become popular among UAE residents because of its practicality
A survey of elderly citizens' homes will be conducted, along with a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak'
Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
UAE President was welcomed by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan