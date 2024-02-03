UAE traffic alert: Authority warns motorists after accident

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 6:54 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:11 PM

Abu Dhabi Police issued an alert on Saturday after a road accident on Al Rawda Road.

On a social media post, the police warned of traffic congestion and delays on Al Rawda Road after Al Anmaa Bridge.

The authority advised motorists to be careful and safe.

