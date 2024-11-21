UAE: Temporary road closures on November 24 for Ajman Cycling Race 2024

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Ajman Police General Headquarters on Thursday announced temporary road closures for motorists on two key streets, for the Ajman Cycling Race on Sunday, 24, November.

These closures will take place from 6.15am to 9.30am.

The roads that will be closed are Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street between Al Raqaib 2 and Al Jurf 1.

See the map below: