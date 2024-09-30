UAE: New taxi fare announced for October in Ajman

Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August
The taxi fare for October will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometre in Ajman, the emirate's transport authority announced on X. This is a 5 fils drop from the September's fare of Dh1.80 per km.
This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre. Earlier, the fare for September dropped 3 fils from the August rate of Dh1.83 per km.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This comes after the fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from October 1. Compared to September rates, the prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre.
The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh12.24 and Dh17.76 lesser than last month.
ALSO READ:
Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August
In a video shared on X, visuals can be seen of the car's badly damaged front end
If the airways company does not co-operate, the passenger may consider filing a complaint with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
UAE airlines have suspended flights to Lebanon until October 1 due to the ongoing crossfire
He also wished for strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time
The captain said he was proud to represent UAE in an international arena
Haddad, a project to enhance security of the Emirates' water areas, is the first-of-its-kind in the region
A Dh50,000 fine was also imposed on the impounded vehicles