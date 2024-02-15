UAE: Soon, use Nol cards to book tickets for Etihad Rail passenger trains

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 10:46 AM

You could use Nol cards to travel on Etihad Rail passenger trains once they start chugging across the UAE. The ticketing system will be “one of the various ticket booking and fare payment solutions” to travel on the pan-UAE railway network.

This development follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

The agreement marks the first step in a joint venture which will see the RTA developing ticket booking and fare payment solutions through its Nol system.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Nol card is a versatile smart card used for paying transportation fares across the RTA's public transport networks in Dubai. Additionally, it serves as a means to pay for parking fees at RTA parking zones. It can also be used to pay for entry fees at various attractions such as the Etihad and Shindagha museums, as well as the Dubai Ladies Club, alongside making purchases at select retail stores.

More to follow

ALSO READ: