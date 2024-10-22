UAE: Some vehicle testing, registration services to be unavailable until October 24 in Ajman

The temporary suspension of services is due to a strategic exercise conducted by the Ministry of Interior
Some vehicle testing and registration services in Ajman will be temporarily unavailable on Wednesday until Thursday, Ajman Transport Authority announced.
The authority mentioned that the temporary halt will be from 9am on Wednesday, October 23 until 10am on Thursday, October 24.
The temporary suspension of services is due to a strategic exercise conducted by the Ministry of Interior.
