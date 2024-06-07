Hessa, 37, was inspired to launch her own business — Jasmine Bracelets — after participating in a workshop
A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting Saturday, June 8, according to AD Mobility.
The closure on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street will start from 12am on Saturday and last until 5am on Monday, June 10.
The junction and two left lanes in both directions will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.
Check the map below:
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.
The authorities also announced the partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) from Thursday, June 6, until Monday, June 10, 2024.
