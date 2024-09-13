UAE: Sharjah announces free parking on Prophet's Birthday

The family’s future decisions will be handled by courts in the Emirates
Public parking will be free in Sharjah on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Sunday, September 15.
According to Sharjah Municipality, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays, and are identified by blue parking information signs.
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.
On September 2, the Municipality announced that all public parking around Muwaileh commercial area in Sharjah is now subject to charges throughout the week, including public holidays, to manage the high demand for parking spaces in this crucial residential and commercial district.
Blue directional signs have been installed by the Public Parking Management of Sharjah Municipality across the area to inform drivers of the new timings and fees.
