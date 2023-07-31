UAE: Sharjah adds 10 more electric buses to its fleet

The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
The Sharjah Roads and Transports Authority (SRTA) has added 10 more electric buses to its fleet, in addition to two electric buses with a capacity of 27 passengers.
The initiative is part of the emirate's efforts to expand the scope of its sustainable sectors, especially public transport by providing fully electric vehicles and buses to meet the needs of passengers.
The SRTA began its green transition by introducing a fleet of modern and environmentally friendly taxis, which are being constantly modernised and upgraded. The authority currently owns more than 750 hybrid vehicles that run on electricity and fuel to save the environment.
In a statement, the authority said the emirate encourages the public to benefit from its massive fleet of public transport buses and electric taxis.
ALSO READ:
The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually
Penalties include fines of up to Dh20,000
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
Over 3,500 retailers at 25 malls are taking part in Abu Dhabi's Shopping Season, with other emirates unleashing their own offers
From August 5 to 2 September, one lucky participant will win AED 50,000 in 22K gold coins every week
Awareness campaign has also been launched in partnership with the other GCC pension and social security authorities