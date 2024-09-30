UAE: Ras Al Khaimah announces 20 smart gates to monitor traffic, emergencies

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:57 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:21 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Monday announced the introduction of smart gates to regulate the flow of traffic across the emirate.

Twenty gates will be installed at all entrances and exits of the emirate and powered by artificial intelligence.

This initiative, part of the broader Safe City Digital System project, aims to enhance road security and monitor traffic accidents and emergencies, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition, screens on the gates will inform drivers about weather updates and road conditions, contributing to a safer driving environment.

The installation of 20 smart gates is underway, said Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al-Khaimah Police.