Sharjah cancels all traffic violation fines incurred during unstable weather

All fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains will be waived in Sharjah, police have announced.

Unstable weather conditions affected the UAE from April 15 to 17, with April 16 experiencing the worst of it due to the extension of a "low surface pressure" event and two waves of unstable weather.

The authority said the decision to cancel all traffic penalties incurred during this time reflects the force's commitment to serving society during these extraordinary circumstances.

The UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years last week, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.

Many motorists across the Emirates faced vehicle damage after heavy rains, leading to water-logged roads and flooding.

As the onslaught of extreme weather continued, hundreds of residents were forced to abandon their vehicles on the roadside. With roads submerged under the rising floodwaters, motorists had no choice but to wade through the murky water to safety.

Along with the fear of traffic violations, motorists faced the daunting challenge of repairing their vehicles after many cars were stuck in water, leading to technical issues, damages and lost car plates.

