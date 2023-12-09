UAE: Partial closure announced on major road from today

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 11:10 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 11:45 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre has announced a road closure from today, December 10, 2023.

The authority took to X to announce a partial road closure on Zayed Al Awwal Street in Al Ain.

The closure will be in place till Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The map below indicates the area of the closure:

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

