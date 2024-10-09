UAE-Oman 'Hafeet Rail' project secures $1.5-billion financing

File Photo

The bank financing of the Hafeet Rail network project, connecting the UAE with the Port of Sohar in Oman, has a total value of $1.5 billion in project finance debt.

The financing was secured by Emirati and Omani banks in addition to regional and international banks, across conventional and Islamic tranches in both UAE dirham and Omani Riyal currencies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 238km long railway network – to include 60 bridges, some towering up to 34 metres in height and tunnels stretching 2.5km in length – will link five major ports and various industrial and free zones across the two nations.

Once operational, the railway will cut the travel time between Abu Dhabi and Sohar to just 100 minutes, with freight trains reaching speeds of 120 kmph.

Passenger trains can accommodate up to 400 travellers in each train, at a speed of 200 kmph.

A single freight train journey on the network is expected to transport more than 15,000 tonnes of cargo, or approximately 270 standard containers. Sectors set to benefit from this new capacity range from mining to iron and steel, agriculture and food, retail, e-commerce, and petrochemicals.

The Omani-Emirati railway network project is the first link in a unified transport and logistics chain that will span the region, delivering mutually beneficial socioeconomic and competitive advantages.

The joint network pays homage to Jebel Hafeet, holding historical importance and strategic significance to both countries and aims to strengthen trade ties, boost tourism, and enhance connectivity between the two countries and the wider region.

Hafeet Rail successfully reduced the required bank financing for the Emirati-Omani rail network from the initially announced $3 billion to $2.5 billion. The company is optimising resources while advancing the development of this critical project.

The joint network unites Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala. Etihad Rail and ASYAD Group hold the largest shareholder stakes in the joint venture, Hafeet Rail. The Hafeet Rail project aligns with both the UAE's Centennial Plan 2071 and Oman Vision 2040, fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and sustainable development in both nations.

Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, CEO of Asyad Group, said: “The strong interest shown by leading banks in both countries to finance the project reflects the strong confidence in this strategic investment. The joint Emirati-Omani rail network project will undoubtedly enhance the competitiveness of both countries and the region as a vital commercial and investment hub, connecting them to global markets through the ports and state-of-the-art airports.”

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: "By connecting the UAE National Railway Network with Sohar Port, we are creating a vital artery for trade, unlocking new efficiencies, and solidifying the region's position as a global logistics hub. The bond between the UAE and Oman has long been forged in a shared history, and today, with Hafeet Rail, we are weaving a new strand of progress, prosperity, and boundless opportunity for our people."