UAE: New vehicle tracking system announced in RAK to help police combat crime

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 7:56 PM

A new system will track some vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah under a major road security project announced on Tuesday.

This 'vehicle tracking system' would contribute to combating crime in the emirate, said Maj-Gen Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The tracker would be used on vehicles that require security protection and the service would be available electronically, Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi said.

The project was launched in cooperation with the Public Resources Authority and under the supervision of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.

This project, which will be powered by the latest technologies, will be "distinctive addition" to the security projects of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said Brig-Gen Dr Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Ahmad, director of the Electronic Services and Communications Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police.