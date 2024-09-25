E-Paper

UAE: New smart system to catch traffic violators in Ajman from Oct 1

The violations include using mobile phones while driving, and failure to wear seatbelts

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM

Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:36 AM

A smart monitoring system that will detect violations of mobile phone use while driving and failure to wear seatbelts will be implemented in Ajman starting October 1, Ajman Police announced on Wednesday.

Using phones or any other distractions while driving will lead to a Dh400 fine and four black points on the driving licence, according to federal law.

The law also states that all passengers in a car are required to wear seat belts including those sitting in the rear seat, failing which the driver of the vehicle will be fined Dh400 and given four black points.

Ajman Police also urged everyone to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

