UAE: Discount Nol cards, limited-edition ice cream on Dubai Metro's 15th anniversary

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 6:48 PM

As Dubai Metro celebrates 15 years, residents can look forward to limited-edition items, special events, discounted Nol cards and more. The Metro is one of Dubai's iconic means of public transport, with the station announcement serving as nostalgia for many residents, who have witnessed its change over the years. The driverless train first went down the tracks on September 9, 2009 (09/09/09).

Under the theme "15 Years on Track," Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will celebrate the occasion with a range of entertainment activities, surprises, and initiatives to bring joy to residents and visitors from all over the world.

What you can expect from Metro's 15th anniversary