The UAE Government on Friday announced several measures — including deterrent penalties — aimed at improving road safety. The new federal decree law on traffic regulations will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

Penalties can reach up to Dh200,000 for violations such as driving under the influence of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, or the like. The court shall also impose imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh30,000. The court can decide suspending driving licence for a period of no less than six months the first offence; one year the second time; and cancellation after third offence.

Whoever drives or attempts to drive under the influence of alcoholic beverages shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh100,000), or by either of these two penalties. The court shall suspend the violator's driving licence for a period of not less than three months the first time; six months the second time, and cancellation the third time.

Penalties for jaywalking

Any person who crosses the road from places other than designated areas shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh5,000, and not more than Dh10,000 — or one of these two penalties — if the offence results in a traffic accident.

Higher penalties will be imposed to any person who crosses from non-designated places with 80kmph speed limit or more. They will be punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than three months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000, or by one of these two penalties.

Penalties for driving with a suspended, unrecognised licence

Whoever drives a vehicle during the period of suspension of driving licence, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000, or with one of these two penalties.