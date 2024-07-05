UAE holiday: No vehicle inspections at this Ajman centre on July 7

The mammal became endangered while facing threats including illegal hunting, entrapments, accidental capture in fishing nets and habitat loss
Ajman's vehicle inspection and registration centre will be closed on July 7 in observance of Islamic New Year, it was announced on Friday.
Ajman Transport confirmed that the centre will be resume usual operations on Monday, July 8.
The emirate's Speed Vehicle Inspection and Registration Centre is open seven days a week. Here's the typical schedule:
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) earlier declared July 7 as an official paid holiday for the private sector. For government employees, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said Muharram 1 on the Islamic calendar will be a holiday.
