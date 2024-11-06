UAE: Going to SIBF? Take Dubai-Sharjah ferry for Dh15 to beat traffic

Visitors from Dubai heading to the annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) that opened on Wednesday can now enjoy a smoother, faster, and more comfortable journey. For the first time, attendees will be able to take advantage of a quick and stress-free ride, using a ferry service from Dubai to Sharjah, avoiding the usual traffic.

The journey begins with a ride on the Dubai Ferry from Al Ghubaiba Marine Station going to Sharjah Aquarium. The trip from Dubai to Sharjah – which takes approximately 35 minutes – offers stunning views of the coastline. Passengers can choose from either silver class or gold class, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing experience.

The fares start at Dh15 for adults (silver class, one-way) and Dh25 for adults (gold class, one-way). The trip is free of charge for children under 5 years old and people of determination.

Once in Sharjah, visitors will be taken to the event site by one of the 10 boats that operate from the Sharjah Aquarium area to Sharjah Expo, which will be just around minutes. The boat ride is free.

In addition to this new ferry service, SIBF has also introduced several other visitor-friendly initiatives. With over 1,500 free parking spaces available at the Sharjah Expo Centre, visitors can avoid the stress of searching for a spot.

SIBF has also introduced smart inquiry stations. These devices allow visitors to search for specific books, publishers, and events with ease.