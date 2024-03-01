UAE fuel prices: Taxi fares increased for March in Ajman

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:16 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:18 PM

The transport authority in Ajman announced new taxi fares in the emirate as fuel prices for March were announced on Thursday.

The Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare at Dh1.83 per kilometre for this month, marking a 4-fil increase from Dh1.79 in February.

The UAE announced a fuel price increase on Thursday, in line with the global oil prices.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for March by between 15 and 16 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of February 2024.

