UAE fuel prices: New taxi fare announced in Ajman

The mosques are nestled between the residential towers and surrounding the famous square – earlier known as Al Khan Bridge
A UAE transport authority on Sunday announced the new taxi fare rates that will take effect in July.
In a social media post, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.82 for every kilometre.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This rate — which applies throughout the month of July — is 1 fil lower than last month's Dh1.82 for every kilometre.
The change comes after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. The fuel prices were reduced by up to 15 fils per litre, compared to the rates in June.
Starting July, the price of Super 98 petrol will be Dh2.99 a litre. Meanwhile, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.88 per litre. E-Plus 91 petrol will be charged Dh2.80 a litre, and Diesel will cost Dh2.89 per litre.
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh 7.14 and Dh11.11 less than last month. Check the rates here.
ALSO READ:
The mosques are nestled between the residential towers and surrounding the famous square – earlier known as Al Khan Bridge
The last time a Philippine president came to the country was in December 2008 during the time of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo
Amid the buzz, the Indian tourist told Khaleej Times she was just grateful that her mum had the chance to experience the emirate's luxury and hospitality
Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots
The violators were caught as authorities step up its monitoring of the public's compliance with regulations
Over the weekend, about 80 members of Filipino Kasambahay Club (FKC), an organisation of nannies and domestic workers in Dubai, had their first meet-up
Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
Some agencies are able to find a solution, with one expert encouraging travellers to get a five-year multiple-entry visa to the popular holiday destination