KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Etihad Rail has unveiled on Thursday the first high-speed, all-electric passenger train connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travel time between the two emirates via the high-speed train is expected to be 30 minutes. There will also be a regular passenger train that will be rolled out.

The high-speed train, that will run at 350kmph, will pass through six stations which are: Reem Island, Saadiyat, Yas Island, Zayed International Airport, as well as near Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf area in Dubai.

The fast-speed train and its related infrastructure will be built after concluding tenders. Mohammed Al Shehhi, chief projects Officer at Etihad Rail said during the media briefing in Abu Dhabi that as of now there is no estimated time for when it could be ready.

The high-speed train is expected to add Dh145 billion to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five decades.

By comparison, the regular passenger train will eventually travel throughout the UAE towards the border with Oman, passing through Mezeira’a, along Liwa Desert and its famous oasis. There will also be stations in Sharjah and Fujairah, and it will extend to the wider GCC, once the GCC Railway is operational. The regular-speed passenger train will connect all the emirates. It will travel at 200kmph, and can accommodate up to 400 passengers. It has the same rail as the cargo trains, and will have four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. Even though the train is fully equipped and ready, the spokesperson said it has not yet been revealed when it will start operations. ALSO READ: Watch: What it's like to ride UAE's Etihad Rail train that will run at 200kmph across emirates